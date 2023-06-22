Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.