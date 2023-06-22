Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVOGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.0 %

Qorvo stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

See Also

