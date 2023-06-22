Analyzing American International (AMIH) and Its Rivals

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American International alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $567.01 million $14.59 million 329.47

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 207 932 1567 65 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 80.73%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.85% -34.92% -2.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.