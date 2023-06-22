Analyzing Frontdoor (FTDR) and Its Rivals

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is one of 8 public companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontdoor to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontdoor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 18 205 238 0 2.48

Frontdoor currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Frontdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors 11.24% 83.50% 11.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 28.16 Frontdoor Competitors $4.12 billion $507.86 million 34.55

Frontdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontdoor competitors beat Frontdoor on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

