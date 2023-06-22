W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $84.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Articles

