Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.15

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

