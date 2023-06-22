STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

NYSE STM opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

