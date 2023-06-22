Comparing MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MoneyOnMobile alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 16.32% 6.73% 5.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.9% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group $2.18 billion 16.39 $369.45 million $0.91 96.24

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyOnMobile and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $87.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%.

Summary

CoStar Group beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

(Get Rating)

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyOnMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyOnMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.