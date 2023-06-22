Contrasting Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -501.08% -103.76% -45.81% BioCardia -891.08% -274.26% -129.35%

Volatility & Risk

Curis has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

29.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Curis and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 7.69 -$56.67 million ($0.55) -1.47 BioCardia $1.35 million 41.94 -$11.91 million ($0.64) -4.38

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Curis and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,012.35%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than BioCardia.

Summary

Curis beats BioCardia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

