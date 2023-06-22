Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,414 shares of company stock valued at $52,060,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

