Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $189.25

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Volkswagen stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

About Volkswagen

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6392 per share. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

(Get Rating

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.