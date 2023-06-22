Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $189.25

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.1 %
Volkswagen stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.69.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
