Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

