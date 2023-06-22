Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
FOX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
