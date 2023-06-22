Critical Survey: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -5.03% -23.64% -14.23%

Risk and Volatility

Archon has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archon and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 131.67%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Archon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archon and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.13 -$38.63 million ($0.48) -6.32

Archon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

