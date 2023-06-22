Critical Contrast: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Antibe Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 286.03%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics N/A -42.89% -26.23% SCYNEXIS -1,648.61% -875.77% -77.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 2.48 -$19.99 million N/A N/A SCYNEXIS $5.09 million 19.52 -$62.81 million ($1.93) -1.41

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats SCYNEXIS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating post-operative pain, migraine, dysmenorrhea, traumatic injury, dental pain, and gout that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. In addition, the company's products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.