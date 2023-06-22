Critical Review: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Rivals

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -180.36% -33.38% -10.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million -$302.32 million -2.45 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.11 billion $491.90 million -0.73

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 536% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1318 1942 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 203.47%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 207.16%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.