Analyzing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $9.96 million 0.32 -$15.38 million ($28.77) -0.13

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Arcadia Biosciences -245.87% -63.53% -44.08%

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

