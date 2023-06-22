Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head to Head Analysis

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Roots and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 2 13 0 0 1.87

Profitability

Roots presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. Given Roots’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roots is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

This table compares Roots and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roots N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -13.74% -63.69% -25.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roots and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.20 -$207.12 million ($2.16) -1.69

Roots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Roots beats Stitch Fix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

