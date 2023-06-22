Head to Head Survey: Halberd (HALB) & Its Rivals

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Halberd to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Halberd and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 569 1527 4464 65 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.99%. Given Halberd’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.94 Halberd Competitors $111.93 million -$14.79 million 43.37

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

