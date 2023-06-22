Critical Contrast: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fc Global Realty and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fc Global Realty and GigCapital5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

(Get Rating)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About GigCapital5

(Get Rating)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

