Reviewing London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singapore Exchange and London Stock Exchange Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.75 London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 198.22

Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Singapore Exchange and London Stock Exchange Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00 London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus target price of $8,900.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,009.34%. Given London Stock Exchange Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe London Stock Exchange Group is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Dividends

Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Exchange and London Stock Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

London Stock Exchange Group beats Singapore Exchange on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

