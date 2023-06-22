Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) & Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Head-To-Head Review

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($6.10) -0.17 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $134.04 million 8.74 -$178.93 million ($2.35) -6.34

Revelation Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelation Biosciences N/A -202.53% -67.49% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -131.38% -46.56% -36.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Revelation Biosciences and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 2 6 0 2.56

Revelation Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.78, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats Revelation Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

