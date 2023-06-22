Head-To-Head Comparison: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 2.73 -$10.89 million ($0.87) -0.18 NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.44 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.35

Analyst Recommendations

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -1,059.58% -1,137.08% -199.83% NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05%

Summary

NeuroPace beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

