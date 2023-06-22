Comparing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 0 13 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.05%. Nuvei has a consensus price target of $58.08, suggesting a potential upside of 117.54%. Given Nuvei’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Viad.

92.0% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.45 $23.22 million $0.55 43.93 Nuvei $843.32 million 4.39 $56.73 million $0.30 89.00

Nuvei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.76% 20.26% 1.53% Nuvei 4.96% 7.91% 4.22%

Summary

Nuvei beats Viad on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

