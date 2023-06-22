Analyzing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 136.01%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Energy pays out 225.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.81 -$960,000.00 $0.04 35.76 Sasol $18.15 billion 0.47 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy 2.67% 1.50% 1.02% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Sasol on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.