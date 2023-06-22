Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

