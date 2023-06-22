Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after purchasing an additional 671,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $18,806,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

