DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

A number of other analysts have also commented on DICE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,494,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

