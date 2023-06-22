The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.83 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

