Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.71 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

