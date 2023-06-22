SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $933.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SGS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SGSOY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SGS has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About SGS

(Get Rating

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.