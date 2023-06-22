SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $933.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SGS has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

