Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.53.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $123.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

