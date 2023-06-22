IDW Media (IDWM) & Its Competitors Critical Review

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.64 IDW Media Competitors $1.36 billion $659.26 million 4.70

IDW Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.25% -33.15% -4.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 169 393 548 13 2.36

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 68.51%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

