DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at $180,297,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,494,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

