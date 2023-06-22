Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $222.76

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BURL opened at $149.23 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

