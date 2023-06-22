Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Critical Review

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NET Power and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $27.91, suggesting a potential upside of 69.18%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than NET Power.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Bloom Energy $1.20 billion 2.87 -$301.41 million ($1.56) -10.57

This table compares NET Power and Bloom Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Bloom Energy -23.14% -81.47% -9.30%

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves to data centers, retailers, hospitals, farming, semiconductors, and other manufacturing sectors. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

