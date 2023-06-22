StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,319. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

