Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CANF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

