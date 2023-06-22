StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

