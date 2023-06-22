Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

