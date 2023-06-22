B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

