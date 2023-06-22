Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AROC. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Archrock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Archrock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
