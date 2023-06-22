China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.60.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.48% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

