Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.