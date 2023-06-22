Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

