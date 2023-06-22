Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

