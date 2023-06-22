Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.