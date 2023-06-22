StockNews.com Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.68. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

