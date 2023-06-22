ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
