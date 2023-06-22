Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.89. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
