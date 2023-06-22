Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.86.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

