Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

